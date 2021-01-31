Port Elizabeth cops hunt gangster murder suspects

PORT ELIZABETH - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers are hunting for the suspect or suspects responsible for shooting dead two alleged gangsters in Gelvandale in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night, the SAPS in the Eastern Cape said.

"The 72 hour activation plan was immediately implemented as Gelvandale detectives hunt for suspects allegedly involved in the fatal killing of two men last night, 30 January 2021 in Voison Road in Gelvandale," Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement on Sunday.

It was alleged that at about 9.40 pm on Saturday night the "shot spotter" system alerted police to a shooting in the street.

"On arrival, the bodies of the two victims were [found] lying on the road. Bevan Rossouw, 25, sustained multiple gunshots to his head, while Ricardo Bosman, 26, sustained one gunshot to his head. Bosman died later in hospital. Both deceased were gang affiliates," Naidu said.

At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the murders and the suspects were unknown.