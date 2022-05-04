Post Office security guard killed by two men dressed in police uniform during attempted robbery

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said it is alleged that on Tuesday morning, at around 10am two men wearing police uniforms entered a Post Office in Gonubie, East London.

“It is further alleged that the men attempted to have access beyond the security gate, but a security guard on site refused them access. This is when he was fatally shot. The suspects managed to steal the security guard’s firearm before fleeing the scene in a blue Suzuki Expresso.

“Moments later, the getaway vehicle was recovered abandoned in Sandy Springs and a plastic bag containing police uniform was also seized,” said Kinana.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared through Crime Stop on 08600 10111.