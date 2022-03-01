Powerball jackpots estimated at R83m tonight

Durban: National lottery operator Ithuba said the Powerball jackpot was estimated at R83 million for Tuesday night’s jackpot. The PowerBall jackpot is estimated at R30m and PowerBall Plus R53m.

The draw takes place tonight at 21:00. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said winners who received winnings of R50 000 and above received free trauma counselling and financial advice. The first winner of the Powerball jackpot for 2022 was a 67-year-old Ballito businessman who bagged the R167m.

He spent R150 on his ticket and opted for a quick-pick. Ithuba said the latest winner was an avid golfer who also enjoyed taking walks on the beach. “As with most jackpot winners from the past, he also plans to settle debt and make several investments, as well as make a donation to charity with some of his winnings,” said Ithuba.