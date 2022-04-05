Powerball Plus jackpot keeps rolling, and tonight R90m is up for grabs

Durban: The Powerball Plus jackpot has rolled over for the 21st time and tonight an estimated R90 million is up for grabs. According to the National Lottery Ithuba the draw will take place at 9pm.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ithuba urged players to use their various platforms including online banking and the national lottery website to purchase tickets. The first Powerball jackpot for 2022, a whopping R167m, was won by a Ballito businessman who spent R150 on a quick-pick selection. The biggest Powerball jackpot winner for last year was a North West resident who walked away with R158m from the July 27 draw.

On the other hand, Lotto said they were still waiting for the winner of a R20m lotto to come forward. They say the winning ticket, worth R20 569 105 from the May 29, 2021, draw, was purchased in the Carletonville area in Gauteng. “If this jackpot prize remains unclaimed, it will expire on 29 May 2022,” said CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Story continues below Advertisment