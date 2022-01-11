Powerball rolls over to a whopping R80 million jackpot tonight
Durban: An estimated R80 million is up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball jackpot.
This is the third roll over, according to National Lottery Ithuba. If the jackpot is won tonight, the person will be the first jackpot winner for 2022.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “Kick off the year with an amazing R80m estimated PowerBall jackpot as the draw takes place tonight at 9pm.
“While we are excited that we are starting the year on such a high note, we would like to emphasise that Ithuba is an ethical and credible lottery operator, and we encourage all our players to play responsibly.”
Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 or more receive trauma counselling and financial advice at no cost.
Ithuba created 51 millionaires across their platforms for 2021. Among them was an unemployed North West mom who bagged the biggest jackpot of R158m. Her plans was to visit Durban for a seaside holiday.
A Pretoria father who won R8m in the August 10 Powerball Plus drawn planned to win back his wife, who had left him because he had no money.
And an Eastern Cape resident won the Powerball Plus jackpot of R11m from the September 14 draw.
Ithuba said the winner purchased two tickets with the same numbers, resulting in them bagging the entire jackpot.
IOL