Powerball rolls over to a whopping R80 million jackpot tonight

This is the third roll over, according to National Lottery Ithuba. If the jackpot is won tonight, the person will be the first jackpot winner for 2022.

Durban: An estimated R80 million is up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball jackpot.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “Kick off the year with an amazing R80m estimated PowerBall jackpot as the draw takes place tonight at 9pm.

“While we are excited that we are starting the year on such a high note, we would like to emphasise that Ithuba is an ethical and credible lottery operator, and we encourage all our players to play responsibly.”

Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 or more receive trauma counselling and financial advice at no cost.