Pregnant mother died at Westbury Clinic due to ‘underlying condition’

Following the death of a 32-year-old pregnant woman at the Westbury Clinic Midwifery Obstetric Unit (MOU) on Sunday, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) said an underlying health condition contributed to her death. According to reports, Miriam Singh and her unborn child succumbed during labour on Sunday, December 29, after she had allegedly been injected to induce labour. She was already in labour when the injection was administered.

The GDoH said it had instituted an investigation on Monday, December 30, after Singh’s passing to establish facts around the incident. “The department has since received the outcome of the internal investigation which was also subjected to expert review by leading specialists in obstetrics/gynaecology and surgery from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. The internal report found that the correct protocols were followed by the healthcare workers in attendance. “The post-mortem report has revealed that the patient had a serious underlying condition which contributed to the deterioration of their condition within a short space of time after presenting at our health facility. Given the doctor-patient confidentiality, the department is unable to expatiate further the actual medical condition of the patient,” GDoH said.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said during a broadcast interview they are making efforts to track down the medical staff who were on duty the night of the incident. Nkomo-Ralehoko said during their initial investigations, she liaised with the facility manager to locate one of the nurses who were on duty and attended the incident of Singh’s arrival at the hospital. “The investigating officer from the SAPS handed over the post-mortem report to the Singh family. Having said this, the GDoH has noted with disappointment the malicious allegations which were prematurely made on public platforms by various interested parties which were not based on any clinical fact but hearsay.