President Ramaphosa commends Pitso Mosimane as he arrives in Egypt for top Al Ahly coaching job

Durban - The plaudits keep rolling in for former Sundown coach Pitso Mosimane who this week shocked the local football fraternity by taking up the coaching job at Africa’s most successful club, Al Ahly of Egypt. On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa was the latest person to wish Mosimane well, saying his appointment as coach to the Egyptian Premier League side was a demonstration of African unity and capability. President Ramaphosa said: “Pitso Mosimane will be missed as a force in South African football but his appointment by our continent’s flagship club strengthens the bonds of friendship between our two countries. “It is also a recognition of the talent and capability that resides within our own continent. I wish Pitso and his team well as they fly our flag and the flag of continental football with a club in whose success all Africans take pride.” Mosimane joins Al Ahly with three former Sundowns personnel as part of his technical team namely – assistant Rhulani Mokwena, fitness coach Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba.

Images on social media show Mosimane arriving in Egypt to to fanfare. He met at the airport by several adoring Al Ahly fans and was taken to the boardroom of the club.

Images on social media also show him meeting his new players.

If there was a hint of doubt as to the massive job @TheRealPitso has taken up by joining @AlAhlyEnglish those trophies confirm it. Inside the boardroom of Africa's best club and Mzansi's finest us charged with adding to that silverware. No pressure Jingles pic.twitter.com/my3pTdCbYA — Matshelane Mamabolo (@Tshiliboy) October 2, 2020

Ramaphosa has also offered his congratulations to the South African Tennis Board for securing South Africa’s hosting of the 2023 Table Tennis World Championship which will be staged in Durban.

This will be the first time in 39 years that this tournament will be staged on the African continent.

“The South African Tennis Board has done our nation proud with a winning bid that will once again bring a global sport and friends from all over the world to our shores,” Ramaphosa said.

“Now it is up to all of us to reward the confidence expressed in us by the International Table Tennis Federation with efficient, innovative and hospitable preparations for and hosting of this prestigious tournament.

“We especially welcome this recognition of our nation’s capability at a time when the world is focused on a global pandemic that has understandably taken our minds off the hope, optimism, solidarity and inspiration that sport is able to foster,” he said.

