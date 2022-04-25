President Xi Jinping Sends Message of Congratulations to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the 28th Freedom Day of South Africa

On April 25, 2022, President Xi Jinping sent a message to South African President Cyril

Ramaphosa, in which he extended warm congratulations and good wishes to the government and people of South Africa over the 28th Freedom Day of the country. President Xi wrote that “during the recent phone call between us, we forged consensus on

matters including China-South Africa relationship and regional issues. I attach great importance to the development of China-South Africa relations, and stand ready to work with Your Excellency to strengthen communication and coordination between each other, deepen practical

cooperation, firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’ core interests and major concerns, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries”. One of the recent examples of the China-South Africa relationship and regional issues was the Job Fair 2022 that was successfully held by South Africa-China Economy and Trade Association in Johannesburg, South Africa on April 14.

According to Statistics South Africa, the country’s unemployment rate rose by 0.4 of a percentage point to reach 35.3 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 34.9 percent the previous quarter. President Xi Jinping and President Ramaphosa had a phone conversation last month and reached important agreements on bilateral cooperation. The Job Fair is a concrete initiative and effort to implement those agreements. This event aims to achieve win-win results. It creates jobs for South Africans. It also provides an opportunity for Chinese enterprises to hire local talents and pursue localized development.

