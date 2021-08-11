Pretoria man who bagged R17m Powerball jackpot plans dream wedding

Durban: A Pretoria man who bagged the R17 million Powerball Plus plans to have the wedding of his dreams in December. National lottery operator Ithuba said the winning ticket for the July 27 draw was purchased just hours before the draw took place at Super Spar, Silver Oaks Crossing Centre in Pretoria.

The winner spent R105 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method to select the winning numbers 1, 12, 36, 38, 41, and PowerBall 7. The winner, a 47-year-old electrician, said: “A couple of days after the draw, I decided to check my PowerBall ticket. When I realised that I had matched all six numbers, I immediately checked on the national lottery website to see how many other players had won the PowerBall Plus jackpot. “To my surprise, there was only one lucky winner and, at that very moment, I knew I was that one lucky winner.”

He told Ithuba he was building a home for his family and planned to use some of his winnings to complete the building and furnish the home. “My fiancée and I are getting married in December, a portion of the winnings will go towards our dream wedding and honeymoon, most probably at an exotic location once the pandemic is over. “I also plan on investing and buying shares in a telecommunications company and lastly, as a father of two young kids, I want to ensure that they have a good life and receive the best opportunities.”