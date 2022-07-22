Prince Mbonisi backtracks on incest and drugs claims against Zulu King

Ulundi – Senior Zulu Prince Mbonisi Zulu says he never alleged that King Misuzulu had a sexual relationship with his biological sister from KwaKhangelamakengana Palace. Prince Mbonisi is challenging the coronation of King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini which is billed for next month.

His argument is that his recognition was not correctly done. On Friday morning he filed additional papers saying President Cyril Ramaphosa should have investigated all the allegations against the king before recognising him for the throne. In his opening court papers before the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria, the senior Zulu Prince who is a half-brother to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, the father of King Misuzulu, he alleged that the latter committed incest.

He claimed that it was known in royal circles that he had a sexual intercourse with his sister, but did not name the sister. But in his responding papers, the King denied that, saying it is meant to scandalise and defame him. Now Prince Mbonisi in his papers has changed tune - but not that much since he is still raising the allegation even though not with firm conviction.

He says the allegation is that he had sexual relations with the daughter of his father’s brother and his mother’s sister. “I point out that it is not the allegation that he had a sexual relationship with his biological sister from KwaKhangelamakengana Palace… The allegation is that he had sexual relations with the daughter of his father’s brother and his mother’s sister. “These in our culture are rightly regarded as sisters for which incest is an abomination.

“He does not answer those allegations. “However I do not necessarily suggest from that the allegations are true. “I suggest that the duty of the Zulu royal family in identifying an heir to the late King is entitled and obliged to investigate these allegations and to determine if they are true… In the eyes of many in the Zulu royal family, Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini abuses alcohol and when he is drunk, whether from drinking alcohol or drugs, he is reported to be completely abusive and unreasonable to deal with.

“I do not say that those making the allegations in the Zulu Royal Family are necessarily correct. “I say that the Zulu royal family has a duty, when identifying an heir to pay attention to such matters and to discuss if they constitute disqualifying factors. “I deny that the allegations are irrelevant.