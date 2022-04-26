Prisoners to assist in flood relief efforts in KZN

Durban - Following widespread devastation in KwaZulu Natal, the Department of Correctional Services said it would be providing much needed assistance to communities in the form of food donations. “The situation demands that every institution, sector and the country as a whole rise up and offer reasonable form of assistance to the affected,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said while the mandate of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is to incarcerate and rehabilitate offenders, it is equally important for DCS to interface with communities and take part in meaningful activities. He said DCS is equipped with 19 textile workshops, 10 steel workshops, 10 wood workshops, eight bakeries, 1 shoe factory, 1 locksmith workshop, 21 farms and 98 small sites (vegetable plots). “It is thus prudent for communities to experience that the skills and talents learned behind bars are not offered only to benefit offenders, but must be utilised in supporting developmental infrastructure projects and community-led initiatives.

“The White Paper on Corrections recognise the family as the primary level, and the community as the secondary level, at which correction should take place. It is for this reason that Correctional Services is not only addressing rehabilitation from an institutional point of view, but views society as the engine for societal transformation processes. “As a result, DCS could not sit back during this trying time for the country. As part of the relief efforts, DCS has made available different packages, in the form of food donations from our agricultural farms, abattoirs and production workshops,” he said. Nxumalo said items, such as, vegetables, eggs, pork and beef would be donated to communities in need.

Story continues below Advertisment

The province experienced flooding two weeks ago that claimed 435 lives. The KZN Premier said the overall damage was in the region of R17 billion. On April 13, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a provincial state of disaster.

Story continues below Advertisment

In addition 54 people are reported missing. A total of 6 278 people are currently homeless, and 55 people were injured as a result of this disaster. IOL