Provide for ample travel time to conform to Covid-19 curfew regulations, warns N3TC

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) company on Sunday warned motorists travelling under the current national Covid-19 level three curfew regulations (9 pm to 6 am) to make provision for ample travel time to allow for potential traffic disruptions or delays.

Travellers on the N3 Toll Route experienced an extensive traffic disruption on Saturday evening as a result of a serious multiple vehicle crash which caused the N3 to be closed to traffic for a number of hours near Warden in the Free State, the company said in a statement.

The seriousness of the crash and heavy rain at the time of the crash complicated recovery operations at the scene. An extensive traffic back-up developed, which resulted in many road users not being able to reach their intended destinations prior to the curfew coming into effect at 9 pm.

As even more holidaymakers would be returning to Gauteng on Sunday, the N3 Toll Route was expected to be carrying high traffic volumes of more than 2000 vehicles per hour in a northbound direction throughout the day.

N3 Toll Concession, the company managing the N3 between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, had also been informed that rain could be expected over large parts of the route, potentially causing further disruptions and delays, the statement said.