Provide for ample travel time to conform to Covid-19 curfew regulations, warns N3TC
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) company on Sunday warned motorists travelling under the current national Covid-19 level three curfew regulations (9 pm to 6 am) to make provision for ample travel time to allow for potential traffic disruptions or delays.
Travellers on the N3 Toll Route experienced an extensive traffic disruption on Saturday evening as a result of a serious multiple vehicle crash which caused the N3 to be closed to traffic for a number of hours near Warden in the Free State, the company said in a statement.
The seriousness of the crash and heavy rain at the time of the crash complicated recovery operations at the scene. An extensive traffic back-up developed, which resulted in many road users not being able to reach their intended destinations prior to the curfew coming into effect at 9 pm.
As even more holidaymakers would be returning to Gauteng on Sunday, the N3 Toll Route was expected to be carrying high traffic volumes of more than 2000 vehicles per hour in a northbound direction throughout the day.
N3 Toll Concession, the company managing the N3 between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, had also been informed that rain could be expected over large parts of the route, potentially causing further disruptions and delays, the statement said.
“The combination of high volumes, congestion, adverse weather, traffic disruptions, and a national curfew can have a debilitating impact on road safety. Road users are requested to carefully plan their trips to allow for extra travel time and not to rush to their destinations at the last minute to try and beat the curfew,” N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra said in the statement.
Stay up-to-date with traffic and weather conditions on the N3 Toll Route or report any problems or emergencies to N3TC’s 24-hour helpline on 0800-63-43-57.
ANA