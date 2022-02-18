Pupil,15, arrested for fatal stabbing at KZN school

Durban: A 15-year-old pupil has been arrested and charged following the killing of a pupil at school on the KZN North Coast on Thursday. According to KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the pupil was arrested shortly after the incident.

She said he was expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon. Gwala said that at around noon on Thursday, a group of learners were fighting inside the school in Trenance Park, Verulam. “During the fight, a 17-year-old male was stabbed on the left side of the chest. He was taken to a local clinic, where he was declared dead upon arrival. A case of murder is being investigated by Verulam SAPS.”

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit, who was alerted to the stabbing incident by teachers, said the school had been closed on Friday morning following protest action by parents and pupils. “RUSA and the Verulam SAPS were called out to the school just after 8am after receiving reports of protest action. “On arrival, we were informed that students gathered outside the school premises while parents blocked the entrance with their vehicles.”

Balram said they were protesting because of the stabbing incident in which a pupil lost their life. The Department of Education has been approached for comment. The DA in KZN sent its condolences to the parents, family, friends and greater school community in Verulam.