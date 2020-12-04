Pupils rewriting matric exams advised to get help to handle stress

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is urging all Grade 12 pupils who have to rewrite two of their National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams to seek professional help should they have anxiety or stress.

This comes after the Department of Basic Education announced that two exam papers, mathematics paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2, had been leaked.

Head of department for the WCED, Brian Schreuder, said Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga had announced that the mathematics paper will be written on December 15 at 2pm and physical sciences on December 17 at 9am.

He said he understood this would disappoint some pupils and affect their plans, but he appealed for their understanding.

“These are exceptional circumstances and are ultimately in the interest of fairness to all candidates and the credibility of these examinations. There can be no traces of doubt in the integrity of the NSC when the results are released,” Schreuder said.