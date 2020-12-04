Pupils rewriting matric exams advised to get help to handle stress
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is urging all Grade 12 pupils who have to rewrite two of their National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams to seek professional help should they have anxiety or stress.
This comes after the Department of Basic Education announced that two exam papers, mathematics paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2, had been leaked.
Head of department for the WCED, Brian Schreuder, said Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga had announced that the mathematics paper will be written on December 15 at 2pm and physical sciences on December 17 at 9am.
He said he understood this would disappoint some pupils and affect their plans, but he appealed for their understanding.
“These are exceptional circumstances and are ultimately in the interest of fairness to all candidates and the credibility of these examinations. There can be no traces of doubt in the integrity of the NSC when the results are released,” Schreuder said.
He urged pupils to contact the department’s Safe Schools toll-free number should they wish to speak to talk to trained professionals about anxiety and stress.
He also recognised that the rewrite plans would affect the principals and staff who had to manage the arrangements at examination centres, but he was hopeful this adjustment would be accommodated.
“I want to thank all the principals, teachers, independent invigilators and officials who have so far done a wonderful job in the Western Cape in ensuring a well-run examination under trying conditions.
“Arrangements will be conveyed by the department to examination centres, and if candidates are uncertain they should enquire from their schools nearer to the dates of the rewrite,” Schreuder said.
Pupils can contact Safe Schools on 0800 45 46 47.
ANA