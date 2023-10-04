Pursue these long-lasting and lucrative careers to secure future employment

New jobs are emerging which are high in demand, so if you want to be part of the future, start preparing now to get into the rush and earn lucratively. The world is ever-changing and getting increasingly digital. Artificial intelligence (AI) is all the rage, but where can you start getting in on the action?

Well, here are some careers of the future that you can learn more about and even pursue: Virtual reality jobs Virtual reality (VR) will be an emerging industry over the next few decades, according to experts.

According to the most recent figures, the worldwide market for AR and VR is expected to reach $296.9 billion in 2024, up from $30.7 billion in 2021. This is an increase of almost 10 times. Ethical hacker Ethical hacking is a career in the field of network security that individuals undertake today, but it is here to stay.

This is a position in cyber security where individuals use their knowledge to avoid harmful assaults and intrusions. Big data analyst Big data analytics is the process of identifying trends, patterns, and correlations in vast volumes of raw data in order to make data-informed decisions.

Data analysts will be the future leaders in the business field of development. Data protection jobs The regulations governing data processing and data privacy are becoming more stringent by the decade.

Our personal data is of great importance, since it can be used to help marketing teams sell and political departments construct targeted campaigns. However, far too often, data falls into the wrong hands and is exploited or unlawfully used. This will generate new positions for detectives who must investigate the usage of data by specific firms. Mental health jobs