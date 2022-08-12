Putco temporarily suspends bus fare increases, pending negotiations with the government

Pretoria – The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) bus company has announced that its fare increases remained suspended. The commuter transport company said the fare hike suspension was due to efforts to engage relevant government authorities about possible and sustainable solutions to cushion the commuters.

Story continues below Advertisement

In July, Putco said fare increase would commence on 1 August. It said the increase will range from R2 for short trips, up to R7 for long trips. The bus company operates in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said they want to assure its customers that they do not take fare hikes lightly and decisions are made under the best practice guidelines that guard against being heavy handed on consumers.

“We understand the toll our country’s economic challenges take on each individual and we remain committed to continue to absorb the fuel cost, pending discussions with government,” Xulu said. Bus subsidies need to be increased, says Putco as it pauses fare hike while waiting for government’s response https://t.co/Y26tkugZck — SA Labour News (@SA_Labour_News) August 5, 2022 Xulu added that Putco is also not spared from the rising cost of living that is influenced by fuel hikes. “Putco has had to bear the costs of rising fuel prices in the past for the benefit of commuters. As hikes continued unabated, it became increasingly difficult to continue providing quality service to our commuters.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Putco will spare no effort in working with authorities to find lasting solutions to these challenges,” he said. In July, SA National Taxi Council increased taxi fares following the fuel price. This is after the cost of petrol increased to more than R25 per litre.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the start of the year, South Africans were paying R19.71 for 95 unleaded petrol, and the same grade now costs R26.31 in July, representing a R6.60 increase since January. The taxi industry said it had no choice but to increase fares as the price of fuel continue to break record prices as it has in recent month. IOL