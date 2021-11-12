Quarter of a million SA teens have received their Covid-19 vaccines, as the country breaches the 13m mark

The Department of Health said a total of 252 934 people between the ages of 12 and 17 had received the single dose Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said: “At this stage, there’s been no indication that the first dose has any serious side effects so, for now, it will be just one, but we believe it will still offer significant protection and, once more information comes, we will offer the second dose. The timing of the second dose will be informed by further information.”

South Africa also reached another milestone as 13,2 million of its adult population were fully inoculated, which accounts for 33% of the population.