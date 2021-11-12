Quarter of a million SA teens have received their Covid-19 vaccines, as the country breaches the 13m mark
Durban: Just over 250 000 teenagers have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Thursday afternoon.
Vaccines for this category opened on October 20.
The Department of Health said a total of 252 934 people between the ages of 12 and 17 had received the single dose Pfizer vaccine.
Earlier this month, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said: “At this stage, there’s been no indication that the first dose has any serious side effects so, for now, it will be just one, but we believe it will still offer significant protection and, once more information comes, we will offer the second dose. The timing of the second dose will be informed by further information.”
South Africa also reached another milestone as 13,2 million of its adult population were fully inoculated, which accounts for 33% of the population.
The adult population in SA is 39,8 million.
To date, the country has also administered a total of 23 684 440 of either the single dose Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer.
The country’s positivity rate is 1,1%, with 17 new deaths reported.
The death toll since the start of the pandemic is 89,452.
IOL