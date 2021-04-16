Queen Elizabeth issues first solo statement

Queen Elizabeth has issued her first solo statement since the death of Prince Philip.

The British monarch tragically lost her husband last week at the age of 99 and following his passing, the Queen has issued her first statement in support of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where the community has been displaced by volcanic disruptions across the islands.

In the official statement, the Queen shared: "I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected. I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort. My prayers will remain with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time."

Queen Elizabeth returned to work just four days after the death of her husband.

She hosted a retirement ceremony for the former Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel on Tuesday for the royal family's most senior aide, a post he'd held for 14 years. He had handed his wand and insignia of office back to the queen at the ceremony in Windsor Castle. The engagement was recorded in the Court Circular, a daily list of events attended by the royals.