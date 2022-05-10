R100 million estimated Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight

Durban: National lottery operator Ithuba is urging players to purchase their tickets before the Powerball jackpot draw on Tuesday night. An estimated R100 million jackpot is up for grabs.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tickets can be purchased from participating retailers, the National Lottery website or banking Apps. This week, a Durban woman, claimed the R39m Lotto jackpot she won in the April 30 draw. The woman said she planned to use the money to invest in her children’s future and to travel.

Ithuba said she spent R10 on a quick-pick ticket via the FNB banking app. Also in April, a Limpopo resident bagged the R94m Powerball Plus jackpot from the April 8 draw. Ithuba said the winner wanted no other details divulged.

Story continues below Advertisment