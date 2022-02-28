R103m Absa fraud case: Accused IT specialist dies in a hail of bullets

Pretoria – The Absa bank specialist engineer, Xolela Masebeni, who was in the headlines after being arrested for allegedly defrauding Absa bank of more than R100 million within the space of three months has been shot and killed. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli told IOL that Masebeni was shot outside his home in Unati Mkefa, Ezibeleni, on Saturday afternoon.

“Police can confirm that they are investigating a case of murder after a 31-year-old man, Xolela Masebeni, was fatally shot outside his home at Unati Mkefa area, Ezibeleni, on Saturday afternoon,” said Nkohli. “On Saturday, February 26 at about 4pm, it is alleged that Masebeni was sitting in the yard with four of his friends, when two unknown men accosted him. It is further said that Masebeni stood up and approached the two unknown men.” His friend heard several gunshots, and started running in different directions.

“Masebeni sustained several gunshot wounds in the upper body and was rushed to the nearest clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries. It is believed that the two armed suspects fled the scene in a silver-grey VW Polo,” said Nkohli. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Earlier this month Masebeni and his girlfriend, Athembile Mpani, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Gauteng, where they were released on bail.

At the time, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said Masebeni and Mpani, 20, were facing charges of theft, fraud and money laundering. The charges emanate from allegations that Masebeni siphoned R103 million from his employer, Absa bank,from between September to December 2021, and transferred it into six accounts, including that of Mpani. The alleged fraudulent transactions were uncovered by Absa’s forensic division.