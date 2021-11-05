R106m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

Durban – The total PowerBall and Powerball Plus jackpot for Friday night draw is estimated at R106 million. According to national lottery Ithuba, the Powerball jackpot is estimated at R71m and PowerBall Plus jackpot is estimated at R35m.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are excited that the PowerBall jackpot prize is standing at such a significant amount as we enter November. “We encourage our players to purchase their tickets to stand a chance to become South African’s next millionaire.” All winners of R50 000 and above, receive financial advice and trauma counselling.

The last winner of the R86m Powerball jackpot was on September 17. Ithuba said the winning PowerBall ticket was purchased on the day of the draw. The winner used the Absa banking app, and spent R75 on a quick pick ticket.