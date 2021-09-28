R10k bail for former RAF attorney who allegedly pocketed client payouts
DURBAN: A former Road Accident Fund attorney, charged on 36 counts of theft, was granted R10 000 bail.
Mzwandile Ntombela, 51, appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Ntombela was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.
Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ntombela was charged with 36 counts of theft from the trust account.
“It is alleged that Ntombela was a practising attorney and he received R362 000 from the Road Accident Fund on behalf of his clients.
“Ntombela allegedly used the funds for personal gain.
“A case of theft was reported at Durban Central SAPS and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for intensive investigation.
“Afterwards, Ntombela stopped practising as an attorney and changed his surname from Masango to Ntombela,” said Mhlongo.
The matter was postponed until October 4.
IOL