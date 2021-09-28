R10k bail for former RAF attorney who allegedly pocketed client payouts

Mzwandile Ntombela, 51, appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

DURBAN: A former Road Accident Fund attorney, charged on 36 counts of theft, was granted R10 000 bail.

Ntombela was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ntombela was charged with 36 counts of theft from the trust account.

“It is alleged that Ntombela was a practising attorney and he received R362 000 from the Road Accident Fund on behalf of his clients.