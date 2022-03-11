Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 11, 2022

R120m Powerball guaranteed jackpots up for grabs tonight

File picture.

Published 4m ago

Durban: A whopping R120 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs on Friday night.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the Powerball was guaranteed at R55 million, and the Powerball Plus at R65 million.

“At Ithuba, our life changing jackpots are one of the things that make us proud to be in the gaming industry, when we see people win, we know that we are making a difference,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“Through the winner stories that we have shared with the public over the years, we have had some heartfelt experiences and reactions from our jackpot winners, who most often wish to remain anonymous and request us not to reveal their identity.”

The first Powerball winner for this year was a 67-year-old Ballito businessman who claimed his winnings from the February 11 draw.

The avid golfer walked away with R167 million after spending R150 on a quick-pick.

Ithuba said winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice.

IOL

