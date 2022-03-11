R120m Powerball guaranteed jackpots up for grabs tonight

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the Powerball was guaranteed at R55 million, and the Powerball Plus at R65 million.

“At Ithuba, our life changing jackpots are one of the things that make us proud to be in the gaming industry, when we see people win, we know that we are making a difference,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“Through the winner stories that we have shared with the public over the years, we have had some heartfelt experiences and reactions from our jackpot winners, who most often wish to remain anonymous and request us not to reveal their identity.”

The first Powerball winner for this year was a 67-year-old Ballito businessman who claimed his winnings from the February 11 draw.