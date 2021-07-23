R145m, the third highest PowerBall jackpot in the history of SA up for grabs tonight

Durban: The PowerBall jackpot has rolled over for the 22nd time and is estimated at R145 million. National lottery Ithuba says that if the PowerBall jackpot is won in this draw, it will be the third highest PowerBall jackpot in the history of the South African National Lottery.

Chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said: “When we took over the operations of the National Lottery, we promised to offer life-changing jackpots and we are delivering just that. “Not only is this the third highest PowerBall jackpot ever, but should the jackpot be won this Friday, the lucky winner will become the biggest winner of 2021 thus far.” Mabuza encouraged players to use the digital platforms as SA is in lockdown level 4 to play the lottery.