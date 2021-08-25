R20k reward offered for wanted KZN suspect

Durban: A R20 000 reward is being offered for anyone who may have information that will lead to the arrest of Sizwe Madoda Shelembe/Thabethe. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court in connection with Political Task Team investigation into murder.

It is alleged three people were shot and killed while in a vehicle at Pieters area in Ezakheni in August last year. Police identified them as Mncedisi Dladla, 26, Dima Dladla, 30, and Nompumelelo Thwala, 24. “Charges of murder were opened for investigation at Ezakheni SAPS,” said Mbele.

She said five suspects – Lethukuthula Khumalo, 25, Sabelo Madlala, 25, Sandile Madlala, 32 Thabiso Nkosi, 23, and Siyabonga Sikhakhane, 29 – have been arrested and face charges of murder and attempted murder. They are expected to made another appearance in the Ezakheni Magistrate’s Court this week. Anyone with information that can assist police in their investigation is requested to contact the investigating officer, Captain Khumalo, on 082 696 6561 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.