R268 000 raised so far as South Africans donate generously for animals affected by war in Ukraine

Pretoria - The National Council of SPCAs in South Africa today said it is “pleased to announce that a total of R268 084 89” has been raised in response to its appeal for financial support to assist animal welfare organisations in Ukraine because of the war. Of the R268 000 raised, an amount of R30 000 was donated by the NSPCA.

Marcelle Meredith, executive director of the NSPCA said the “generous contributions of the South African public have been successfully transferred to the Gostomel Animal Shelter” which is situated in Gostomel town, north-west of Kyiv in Ukraine. “The search for suitable animal welfare organisations in Ukraine took longer than anticipated for a few reasons. One of the issues included the fact that many banks and ATMs had been destroyed and getting the money across safely had to be very carefully considered,” she said. Meredith said she has been very diligent in checking and rechecking shelters in Ukraine with her contacts in Europe to ensure that the organisation selected is best suited to assist the animals in distress.

“We are pleased to say that the Gostomel Animal Shelter does not confine animals. Street animals that have been abandoned are collected and the shelter also takes in all animal species, even occasional wild animals,” she said. The NSPCA has extended “sincere appreciation to all the caring individuals who donated” to the cause to provide relief for the animals caught in the war. “For the animals at Gostomel Animal Shelter, your contributions have made all the difference,” said Meredith.

