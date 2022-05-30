R279million of unclaimed jackpots set to expire if unclaimed, says Ithuba

Durban: Almost R280 million worth of jackpots from National Lottery games will expire if unclaimed. In a statement, Ithuba urged players across the portfolio of the National Lottery games to check their tickets and to come forward to claim as soon as possible.

“As at 30 April 2022, there is an amount of R 279 451 903 in unclaimed jackpots across the portfolio of all our games, including the smaller prize winnings. “Winnings due to expire within the next six months amount to R 109 760 846.40,” said CEO Charmaine Mabuza. She added that all National Lottery tickets remain valid for a period of up to 365 days from the date of the draw.

Ithuba said all winning tickets that are not validated within that period would automatically expire, and any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes. “From time to time, a small portion of unclaimed and expired funds are used to support the popular Guaranteed Jackpot Programme,” said Mabuza. These prizes are set to expire in 6 months:

– A Johannesburg based Sportstake 13 winner has until June 28, 2022, to claim winnings of R720 870.20. The winner spent R512 on the ticket purchased at Pick n Pay, Oakdene. – A Fort Beaufort, Eastern Cape, resident has until July 9, 2022, to claim just over R7million from the Powerball draw from July 9. The ticket was purchased at Spar. – A Polokwane resident has until December 29,2022, to claim just over R1,7million in the Lotto Plus 2. Ithuba said the winner spent R10 on a manual selection ticket purchased at Hollywood Polokwane.

– Ithuba said on the same draw, a Western Cape winner won over R1.7 million from a ticket bought at Game, Mitchells Plain in Cape Town. This was played with a wager of R80 via the manual selection. – A Cape Tow-based player who bought the ticket with a wager of R45 and won a PowerBall Plus jackpot of over R7 million has until December 3, 2022. The ticket was purchased at Ravensmead Supermarket. Mabuza recommended that players write their name and ID number of the back of tickets at the time of purchase for ease of identification and ownership for bigger claims.

