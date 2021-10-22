R42m jackpot up for grabs tonight as Powerball rolls over for the 9th time

Durban: The combined Powerball jackpots for tonight’s draws is R70 million. National lottery operator Ithuba says the Powerball jackpot, which has rolled over for the ninth-consecutive time is estimated at R46m.

Powerball Plus, which has rolled over for the 10th time, is estimated at R24m. Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said the prospect of being able to change someone’s life in these trying times was fulfilling. The most recent Powerball winner bagged the R86m jackpot from the September 17 draw.

Ithuba said the winning Powerball ticket was purchased on the day of the draw. The winner used the Absa banking app, and spent R75 on a Quick Pick ticket. The winning numbers were 8, 10, 17, 26, 39, and PowerBall 14.

The winner told Ithuba that without God it wouldn’t have been possible. The biggest jackpot winner for 2021 has been a North West mother who lost her job due to Covid-19. The winner played using the Absa banking app and spent R15 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 5, 12, 15, 28, 29, and Powerball 14.