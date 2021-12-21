R44 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs days before Christmas

National lottery operator Ithuba said 51 millionaires were created across all lottery games during the year, 18 of them from PowerBall and PowerBall Plus.

“Therefore, winning the jackpot is possible, and many player’s dreams have come true,” said Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza.

“As we wrap up the year, we recently conducted a review of all our big wins during the course of 2021. Many of our winners have shared their stories with us. This has indicated to us that Ithuba does make a difference in society and contributes positively to the upliftment of our country.”

Last month, a 72-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man bagged the R100m Powerball jackpot from the November 16 draw.