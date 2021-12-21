R44 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs days before Christmas
Share this article:
Durban: The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s draw is estimated at R44 million.
National lottery operator Ithuba said 51 millionaires were created across all lottery games during the year, 18 of them from PowerBall and PowerBall Plus.
“Therefore, winning the jackpot is possible, and many player’s dreams have come true,” said Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza.
“As we wrap up the year, we recently conducted a review of all our big wins during the course of 2021. Many of our winners have shared their stories with us. This has indicated to us that Ithuba does make a difference in society and contributes positively to the upliftment of our country.”
Last month, a 72-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man bagged the R100m Powerball jackpot from the November 16 draw.
The retired pensioner from Margate told Ithuba he had no immediate festive holiday plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but would be consulting his private banker for financial advice and investment plans.
The biggest Powerball was a R158m from the July 27 draw.
The winning ticket was purchased on the day of the jackpot draw, using a banking app.
The winner spent R15 on the ticket, using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers 5, 12, 15, 28, 29, and PowerBall number 14.
IOL