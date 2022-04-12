Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, April 12, 2022

R500 bail for KZN man who allegedly shot a crocodile and took it home

A man has been charged for allegedly killing a crocodile and taking it home. Picture: SAPS

Published 53m ago

Durban: A 32-year-old man who allegedly shot dead a crocodile has appeared in court and been released on R500 bail.

Police said Sphamandla Mhlongo faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as possession of game meat.

Mhlongo was arrested on April 9, after police officers from the Hluhluwe Stock Theft Unit received information about a man who had allegedly killed a crocodile.

“Police officers, together with game rangers, proceeded to KwaJobe in Hluhluwe where the team found the remains of a crocodile as well as the skeletal remains of various animals,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

She said the police investigation revealed that the crocodile was shot and killed at Budlwini area in Hluhluwe on April 4.

Police seized the firearms.

Mhlongo will appear again in the Ubombo Magistrate's Court on May 6.

IOL

