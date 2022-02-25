R50m Powerball Plus jackpot up for grabs tonight

The draw will take place at 9pm.

Durban: A guaranteed R50 million Powerball Plus jackpot is for grabs on Friday night.

According to Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, this is the first PowerBall Plus guaranteed jackpot this year.

Mabuza said players that win R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice.

Earlier this month, a 67-year-old Ballito businessman won R167m, making him the first Powerball jackpot winner for the year.