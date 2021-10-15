R57 million - That's the estimated Powerball jackpots for tonight

National Lottery Ithuba said the PowerBall jackpot is estimated at R37 million, and the Powerball plus jackpot is R20 million.

Durban: The estimated Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots for Friday night’s draw is R57 million.

CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said the current PowerBall jackpots are sure to make a huge difference in the life of one or more lucky players.

This is the 7th rollover for Powerball and 8th rollover for Powerball Plus.

The winner of the R86 million Powerball draw on September 17 said: “Without God, this would not have been possible.”