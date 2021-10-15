R57 million - That's the estimated Powerball jackpots for tonight
Durban: The estimated Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots for Friday night’s draw is R57 million.
National Lottery Ithuba said the PowerBall jackpot is estimated at R37 million, and the Powerball plus jackpot is R20 million.
CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said the current PowerBall jackpots are sure to make a huge difference in the life of one or more lucky players.
This is the 7th rollover for Powerball and 8th rollover for Powerball Plus.
The winner of the R86 million Powerball draw on September 17 said: “Without God, this would not have been possible.”
Ithuba said the winning PowerBall ticket was purchased on the day of the draw.
The winner used the Absa banking app and spent R75 on a quick pick ticket.
The winning numbers were 8, 10, 17, 26, 39, and PowerBall 14.
Earlier this month, an Eastern Cape resident bagged the Powerball Plus jackpot of R11 million from the September 14 draw.
Ithuba said the winner purchased two tickets with the same numbers, resulting in them bagging the entire jackpot.
IOL