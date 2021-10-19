R6 million Lotto Plus winner spent R20 on winning ticket
Durban: One person bagged the R6 million Lotto Plus 2 jackpot in Saturday’s draw, national lottery operator Ithuba says.
The winning ticket was purchased on the ABSA banking app.
“The winner spent R20 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method,” Ithuba said.
The winning numbers for the draw were 10, 11, 28, 36, 38, 40, and bonus ball 19.
Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said their Winner Services Department was ready to receive the winner.
“The first step will be to validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial advisory services to assist the winner with their financial planning, as we do with all winners of R50 000 and above.
“We encourage all players, to check their tickets as they may be our latest millionaire. Players must ensure that they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number, and address immediately after purchase,” said Mabuza
The combined estimated PowerBall jackpots for Tuesday night’s draw is R62m.
The PowerBall jackpot, which has rolled over for the eighth time, is estimated at R42m and PowerBall Plus R22m.
The Powerball jackpot, of R86m, was last won in the September 17 draw. The winner spent R75 on the winning ticket and used the Absa banking app.
IOL