R6 million Lotto Plus winner spent R20 on winning ticket

Durban: One person bagged the R6 million Lotto Plus 2 jackpot in Saturday’s draw, national lottery operator Ithuba says.

Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said their Winner Services Department was ready to receive the winner.

The winning numbers for the draw were 10, 11, 28, 36, 38, 40, and bonus ball 19.

“The winner spent R20 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method,” Ithuba said.

“The first step will be to validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial advisory services to assist the winner with their financial planning, as we do with all winners of R50 000 and above.

“We encourage all players, to check their tickets as they may be our latest millionaire. Players must ensure that they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number, and address immediately after purchase,” said Mabuza

The combined estimated PowerBall jackpots for Tuesday night’s draw is R62m.