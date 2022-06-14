R61m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

Durban: The estimated Powerball jackpots for Tuesday night was R61million. According to the national lottery operator, Ithuba, the PowerBall jackpot is growing steadily with an estimated R37m, and PowerBall Plus is catching up with an estimated R24m jackpot.

The draw takes place at 9pm today. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “As Ithuba we pride ourselves in creating multi-millionaires, while we encourage our players to take up the opportunity to play responsibly on all our games.” Last month, a resident of Florida, north of Johannesburg, bagged a whopping R126m in the PowerBall jackpot.

The winner told Ithuba she had purchased four tickets. “The three tickets had no winnings, however the Powerball jackpot one, was checked on the internet. “We plan to keep a very low profile, with our feet on the ground. My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris.

