R67m jackpot up for grabs tonight as Powerball rolls over

The National Lottery Operator Ithuba confirmed that no one had bagged the guaranteed R60 million Powerball jackpot on September 3.

According to Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, the national lottery has created over 74 million winners across all games since the beginning of 2021, and paid over R2,3 billion in total winnings.

“This includes the second-highest PowerBall jackpot in the history of the South African National Lottery, the R158 million PowerBall jackpot from the draw that took place on Tuesday 27 July 2021.”

It was a Godsend for the winner, an unemployed North West mother who had lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She planned on visiting Durban for the first time for a seaside vacation and building her dream home.