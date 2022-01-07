R72m jackpot up for grabs tonight as Powerball rolls over
Durban: The National Lottery Ithuba said the Powerball jackpot for tonight night’s draw was an estimated R72 million.
The Powerball rolled over from Tuesday night’s draw.
If won tonight, this would be the first win for 2022.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “Your 2022 can start off on a winning note with this life-changing jackpot. Purchase your ticket at any National Lottery retailer or via one of our banking partners, the National Lottery website.”
She added that winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and their team of financial advisers at no additional cost.
Last year, Ithuba created a total of 51 millionaires across all their games.
The biggest jackpot winner was a North West unemployed mother who bagged R158 million in the Powerball jackpot in July.
IOL