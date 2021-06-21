R75m up for grabs as Powerball rolls over for the 13th time

The national lottery operator said this is the 13th roll-over since the R112m PowerBall jackpot was won in the May 4 draw.

A guaranteed R75 million Powerball is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s draw.

Two people bagged that jackpot, each walking away with R56m.

Last week, a 73-year-old Mpumalanga pensioner finally came forward to claim his R30m winnings from the April 14 Lotto draw.

Ithuba said the winner had spent R80 on a ticket from Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, and selected his winning numbers manually.