R75m up for grabs as Powerball rolls over for the 13th time
A guaranteed R75 million Powerball is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s draw.
The national lottery operator said this is the 13th roll-over since the R112m PowerBall jackpot was won in the May 4 draw.
Two people bagged that jackpot, each walking away with R56m.
Last week, a 73-year-old Mpumalanga pensioner finally came forward to claim his R30m winnings from the April 14 Lotto draw.
Ithuba said the winner had spent R80 on a ticket from Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, and selected his winning numbers manually.
Ithuba’s chief executive, Charmaine Mabuza, said Powerball was the only game across its portfolio that had reached the R100m jackpot mark 10 times, since taking over.
“As South Africa moves to lockdown level three, we have various platforms that are available to our players, right from the comfort and safety of their homes.”
IOL