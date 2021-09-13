R80m jackpot up for grabs as Powerball rolls over for the 13th time

Durban: As the Powerball jackpot rolled over for the 13th time, national lottery Ithuba said an estimated R80 million was up for grabs in Tuesday’s draw. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the lottery had created over 74 million winners across all games since the beginning of 2021, with over R2,3 billion being paid out in total winnings.

Mabuza encouraged players to ensure that they immediately wrote down their full name, identity number, and address on the back soon after purchasing their lottery tickets. She noted that winners of R50 000 had access to extensive financial advice as well as counselling from qualified psychologists, free of charge, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances. The biggest Powerball winner so far this year has been a North West unemployed woman who lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The woman bagged R158 million and one of her dreams to fulfill was a seaside trip to Durban. The other big Powerball win was R112 million split between two people in May. One was a Richard’s Bay stay-at-home mother who won R56 million. She told Ithuba she would use the winnings to buy her son and his wife a brand-new house and car. The other winner, a Western Cape father, planned to use some of his winnings to exhume the remains of his family members and secure a better resting place for them.