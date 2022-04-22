R94million Powerball Plus winner claims their prize,but wants privacy

Durban: The winner of the R94, 446,937 million Powerball Plus jackpot has come forward to claim their prize.
But no other details have been provided.
According to the National Lottery Ithuba, CEO Charmaine Mabuza: “As per the player’s request, as well as our mandate to protect the player’s identity, no further information will be shared regarding the winner.”
The Limpopo player won the PowerBall Plus from the April 8 draw.
The ticket was played via the quick-pick selection with a wager of R45.
Lottoland winner walks away with R26.7 million!
Ever wondered what a multi-million rand Sandton penthouse really looks like inside? Well, wonder no more, and follow us in...
Finally! Someone has bagged the R94million Powerball Plus jackpot, so check your ticket
Sneak a peek inside this R90m home, and then buy it – with cash – if you win tonight’s Powerball Plus
Ithuba then made a call for the winner to come forward.
Ithuba said that National Lottery games this weekend, estimated total jackpots was a whopping R128 million.
“Starting this Friday, the PowerBall jackpot is estimated at R63 million, and PowerBall Plus at a cool R9 million,” said Mabuza.
Saturday’s estimated Lotto jackpot is R34 million, Lotto Plus 1 R21 million and R1million for Lotto Plus 2.
“It is definitely an exciting weekend for the National Lottery games, as the total estimated jackpots for all games are currently peaking at significant levels.
“This is a chance to become an overnight multi-millionaire as your dreams come true,” said Mabuza.
According to Ithuba, winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and over will receive trauma counselling followed by extensive financial advice to assist them with their financial planning at no cost.
IOL