R95.5 million Lotto jackpots up for grabs tonight
Durban – The National Lottery Ithuba said an estimated R95.5 million Lotto jackpots was up for grabs in Wednesday night’s draw.
Ithuba said this follows Saturday’s jackpot roll-overs on Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
The Lotto jackpot is estimated at R53 million, R32.5 million for Lotto Plus 1 and R10 million for Lotto Plus 2.
CEO of Ithuba Charmaine Mabuza said: “This week we welcomed our R100 million PowerBall guaranteed jackpot winner.
“You too could go from player to winner by just purchasing your ticket today.”
A 72-year-old pensioner from KZN walked away with the R100 million Powerball jackpot from the November 16 draw.
The winner told Ithuba: “I had been playing for almost 14 years now, every Tuesday and Friday, the most I would win was between R30 to R60,” says the former engineer who retired at 52.
