R95.5 million Lotto jackpots up for grabs tonight

Durban – The National Lottery Ithuba said an estimated R95.5 million Lotto jackpots was up for grabs in Wednesday night’s draw. Ithuba said this follows Saturday’s jackpot roll-overs on Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

The Lotto jackpot is estimated at R53 million, R32.5 million for Lotto Plus 1 and R10 million for Lotto Plus 2. CEO of Ithuba Charmaine Mabuza said: “This week we welcomed our R100 million PowerBall guaranteed jackpot winner. “You too could go from player to winner by just purchasing your ticket today.”