Ramaphosa applying his mind on Cabinet reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa was still applying his mind on the Cabinet reshuffle as speculation continues to mount following the State of the Nation Address (Sona). Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday the president has not decided on his Cabinet make-up and the minister of electricity but an announcement would be made soon.

It had been speculated that Ramaphosa was going to announce his new Cabinet after the Sona. But Magwenya said Ramaphosa would indicate when he was ready to announce members of his Cabinet. “The president appreciates the urgency in which he needs to finalise the Cabinet appointments. The president appreciates the urgency in which he needs to finalise the appointment of the minister of electricity with respect to the crisis we are facing. In time, fairly soon those announcements will be made. If we can be a little bit patient the president is applying his mind,” said Magwenya.

There are already positions that need to be filled immediately after Fikile Mbalula, who heads the transport ministry, was elected ANC secretary-general in December. Ayanda Dlodlo’s position has not been filled since she went to join the World Bank. Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been acting as minister of public service and administration for the last 10 months.

Ramaphosa was also expected to make other changes in the Cabinet. Magwenya also said it was shameful that the disruption of the Sona has become a permanent feature in Parliament together with the presidency Budget vote. He said despite the disruption on Thursday Ramaphosa had kept his composure and had at the end been able to deliver the Sona.

“The disruptive conduct of MPs from the EFF is a matter for Parliament to address through its rules and processes. “Ramaphosa retained his composure throughout the evening. The energetic and focused manner in which he delivered the Sona showed a president that is resolute with the task of resolving myriad challenges facing the country. The disruptive scenes led by the EFF in Parliament have become an unfortunate and disturbing permanent feature of the Sona and parliamentary activities such as the presidency Budget vote speech,” said Magwenya. [email protected]