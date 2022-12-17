This comes at the time the country was affected by power cuts with Stage 6 being implemented by the power utility.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed members of the South African National Defence Force at several Eskom power stations.

The government and Eskom top officials have over the last few months been complaining about sabotage at its power plants and the supply of sub standard coal by contractors.

Eskom confirmed that the members of the SANDF have been deployed at four power stations in Mpumalanga.

“Eskom can confirm that the SANDF is being deployed at Eskom. Eskom has received deployments at four sites this afternoon, Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations,” said the power utility.