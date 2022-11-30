Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Ramaphosa must still account, says ATM leader Vuyo Zungula

ATM President Vuyo Zungula. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 22m ago

Political parties have welcomed the handover of the Phala Phala independent report with mixed emotions.

Speaking after former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo handed over the report to the Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said the party was happy that the report would be released in detail later in the day so that members of Parliament and the public at large know what is contained in the report.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said while the report has been released, he believes the public will still be kept in the dark for most part of the day as it would come through the Announcements,Tabling and Committees (ATC) Reports.

Steenhuisen also indicated that the opposition party was well aware that when the findings of the report were eventually made “the report is going to say, yes these are serious allegations but they are not prima facie evidence yet and they remain unsubstantiated allegations”.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader and member of Parliament Vuyo Zungula said President Cyril Ramaphosa must still account for the money found on his farm.

“It is Parliament’s responsibility to ensure that we hold the executive accountable.”

He added that it was unheard of that millions of dollars would be found hidden on the property of a president and that particular leader continues to lead as if everything is normal.

“The Hawks, NPA must investigate this issue.

“We need to send out a strong message to whoever wants to be president they must know that they won’t get away with breaking the law,” he said.

IOL

