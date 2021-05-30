Ramaphosa to address the nation amid fears of looming third wave

Johannesburg - As Covid-19 infections rise and more people succumb to the virus, President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Sunday expected to address the nation on developments regarding the country’s response to the pandemic.

The Presidency said in a statement that Ramaphosa would be speaking at 7pm following meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

The President’s address would be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences, said the Presidency.

“As South Africa rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.”

South Africa is on the brink of a third wave and it has been confirmed that discussions were under way to decide which lockdown measures would be introduced to militate against the imminent third wave of the pandemic.

The number of cases continues to climb with more than 4 576 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the country on Saturday, bringing the cumulative cases to 1 645 5551.

The virus has also killed 56 363 people and 898 955 vaccines have been administered for people aged 60 and above including healthcare workers.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed to the media on Thursday that the cabinet was discussing further lockdown measures against the imminent third wave of the pandemic.

“As cabinet, we are discussing and consulting on the measures to sure we protect South Africans. A decision will be taken soon after the consultation and we will announce a date on which the president then hosts the family meeting. We can confirm to South Africans there will be a family meeting soon,” Ntshaveni said.

IOL