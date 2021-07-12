Ramaphosa unveils plan to arrest spiralling violence and looting

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced, during his address to the nation, his plan to arrest the spiralling violence and looting of businesses. Ramaphosa also laid bare the damage that the violence and looting have caused to the country, warning that food and medication shortages could be experienced in the coming days, as supply chains have been disrupted.

The president said the country was undergoing the most difficult period since it attained its freedom, and named 10 people who have lost their lives. “At this hour, there are several families in our country that are in mourning. I speak of the families of Nkosikhona Chiza, Ndumiso Shezi, Khaya Mkhize, Zethembe Ndwandwe, Lindani Bhengu and Lindokuhle Gumede in Gauteng. I speak of the families of Bhekani Ndlovu, Themba Mthembu, Aphiwe Gama and Cebo Dlamini in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said. Four SAPS members were injured, and Ramaphosa wished them a speedy recovery as they recuperate in various parts of the country.

Ramaphosa said 166 suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and 323 in Gauteng. Despite facing a backlash on Sunday when he said the violence started as a result of “ethnic mobilisation”, the president reiterated that was the case, but said many people had refused to climb on the bandwagon until criminal elements hijacked the protests. “At the beginning of this unrest, there may have been some people who sought to agitate for violence and disorder along ethnic lines. We know that the majority of our people have, out of principle, refused to be mobilised along these lines. However, what we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft,” he said.

Repeatedly, the weary-looking Ramaphosa insisted that there would be consequences for those found on the wrong side of the law, saying the state will prioritise their prosecution. Emphasising the need to restore calm and get the country running again, Ramaphosa said he has decided to deploy the army. According to him, the army will work with the police during operations to restore order. “It is therefore a matter of vital importance that we restore calm and stability to all parts of the country without delay. It is vital that we prevent any further loss of life or injury. It is vital that we protect property and safeguard social and economic infrastructure. We are therefore mobilising all available resources and capabilities to restore order.