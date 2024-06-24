Rand Water Maintenance: Over 20 Joburg areas to experience water supply disruptions

More than 20 areas in Johannesburg will be affected by Rand Water’s 37-day infrastructure maintenance, which started on Saturday, and will experience water cuts and disruptions. The water utility company has announced “extensive maintenance” of its infrastructure, which began on June 22 and will continue until July 29, to maintain the quality and integrity of the infrastructure, while extending its lifespan.

The maintenance is scheduled to begin today, June 24, at Eikenhof, Zwartkopjes, and Daleside, affecting the water supply to Joburg Water's systems, the water entity of the City of Johannesburg. Here is a maintenance schedule for Joburg residents to anticipate water disruptions and prepare by filling up their water tanks and buckets during the infrastructure maintenance period. Eikenhof System

On June 24 at 7pm, pumping will be reduced to 50% for eight hours and be increased to 67% in the next 67 hours. On June 27 to July 12, pumping will be reduced to 83% for a total of 18 days. Affected areas, include Randburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, Johannesburg central and Commando (Brixton, Hursthill and Crosby).

Zwartkopjes System On June 24 to June 25, pumping will be reduced to 50% for 27 hours. Areas affected include, Berea, Parktown, Hector Norris, Forest Hills, Eagles Nest, Alan Manor, Naturena, Crown Gardens, Aeroton and Orlando East.

Daleside System On June 24 to June 25, there will be no pumping from 7pm for a period of four hours, and thereafter, 50% for 27 hours. Orange Farm, Lawley and Ennerdale are the areas that will be affected.

Palmiet System On July 1 from 8am, pumping will be reduced to 60% for eight hours. Then, from July 15 to July 17, starting from 3am, pumping will be reduced to 68%.

On July 29 at 5am, pumping will be reduced to 76% for 40 hours. Areas that will be affected include Midrand, Sandton, South Hills, Alexandra Park and Randjeslaagte. Meanwhile, last week on Wednesday, IOL News reported that Joburg Water spokesperson, Nombuso Shabala said that arrangements for alternative water supply at strategic areas such as hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres will be provided.