Rare white kiwi-bird Manukura, dies after surgery complications

CAPE TOWN – Manukura, a rare white kiwi-bird, born and the only kind in the world, has died after surgery complications on Sunday at Massey University's Wildbase Hospital.

Manukura, the rare progeny of two parents who carry the recessive white feather gene, was one of three white Kiwi's with the recessive gene. First thought to be a male kiwi-bird, it was later identified as a female.

Manukura was admitted to Massey University's specialist Wildbase hospital in Palmerston North earlier this month after rangers caring for her at Pūkaha found that she was rapidly losing weight. Vets discovered an unfertilised egg that Manukura was unable to lay, leading to health complications.

Although the operation to extract the lodged egg was successful, veterinarians had to perform an additional surgery, and in the subsequent weeks, the health of the bird continued to quickly deteriorate.

In captivity, young kiwi birds feed on worms and insects and get a top-up of ox heart, fruits, bananas, cat biscuits and a special supplement for Kiwi. The special captivity diet keeps the food intake of the Kiwi balanced and similar to what they would consume in the wild. The miniature flightless birds, with thin hair-like feathers, according to Live Science online.