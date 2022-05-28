Reckless driving cited as five people perish in another deadly crash in Limpopo

Pretoria - Five people were killed in a head-on collision involving a VW Sedan and a Toyota loading van on the R529 Road near Bambeni village outside Giyani in the Mopani District. Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said one person escaped with serious injuries.

“Four occupants from the sedan were killed instantly on impact. The driver of the loading van was also certified dead on the scene. “Preliminary investigations cite reckless and negligent driving as the possible cause of the accident. A male passenger was rushed to the local hospital in a critical state,” said Maringa. Meanwhile, Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has conveyed her deepest condolences to the affected families and extended speedy recovery wishes to the survivor.

She also urged motorists to adhere to the traffic rules to help clamp down on road carnage. Last week, Limpopo traffic authorities announced that six people had been confirmed dead and nine others seriously injured in a head-on crash on the N1 south between Mokopane and Mookgophong. At the time, Maringa said the deadly collision involved a sedan and a minibus taxi.

“It is alleged that the driver of the sedan driving north lost control of the vehicle and collided with an oncoming kombi. “The sedan burst into flames on impact, killing the only occupant instantly. Five others, including the taxi driver, were confirmed dead on the scene and nine escaped with serious injuries. “A case of culpable homicide is under investigation,” said Maringa.

