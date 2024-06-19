Reflecting on June 16, 1976: Empowering the Youth

By Olivia Vergunst and Wendy Dondolo In a stirring convergence of history, culture, and youthful aspiration, the Robben Island Museum, in partnership with the National Heritage Council and Bua House Academy, hosted a momentous event to commemorate 1976, June 16.

This significant date was marked by an intergenerational dialogue titled "The South Africa We Want", set within the walls of Nelson Mandela Gateway to Robben Island building on 2024, June 17. The event sought to empower today's youth by channelling the indomitable spirit of those who once battled the injustices of apartheid within the very walls that housed the day's discussions. According to the event's press release and programme, this initiative was not merely a remembrance, but a forward-looking dialogue aimed at sparking change and understanding across generations. The event was live-streamed and publicised internationally via UNESCO, ICCROM, ICOMOS, ICUN, and ICOM networks, ensuring a global audience. It featured survivors of the June 16, 1976 uprising recounting their experiences and motivations, joined by representatives from five major tertiary institutions in the Western Cape.

Reflecting on the Past to Inspire the Future "We were here not just to remember a day of profound importance, but to use it as a springboard for future action," Ayanda Woji, the programme director, noted. "This dialogue was about understanding where we've come from to better navigate where we are going. It’s about empowering our youth to use the lessons of history to advocate for a just and inclusive society."

The youth were reminded that the struggles and sacrifices of the past were not in vain, but are stepping stones to a more inclusive and equitable future. In the words of Dr. Miriam Tan, acting executive at the National Heritage Council, "Today was about remembering, reflecting, and reimagining. It’s about taking the lessons from our past to fuel our collective journey towards a better tomorrow." Voices from the Past: Testimonies of Resilience The dialogue included poignant testimonies from key figures of the 1976 uprisings, such as Seth Mazibuko, who shared his harrowing experiences and educational journey while imprisoned on the island. Mazibuko’s story is not just a narrative of endurance, but also an emblem of the transformative power of education against all odds.

Seth Mazibuko giving his address at the Youth Speak event at the Nelson Mandela Gateway. Picture: Wendy Dondolo Mazibuko, the youngest member of the South African Students' Organisation (SASO) who planned and led the Soweto uprising, was arrested in July 1976, at age sixteen. He was held in solitary confinement for 18 months in Number Four at the Fort Prison in Braamfontein before being charged, tried, and sent to Robben Island for seven years where he studied English and obtained his B. Ed. degree. Mazibuko’s story highlighted the resilience and determination of the youth in the face of adversity. Nosipho Khumalo (Hani), an advocate for youth and education, spoke about the importance of healing historical wounds. "As young people, we are not just the future in waiting; we are the architects of that future. Healing our collective wounds is the first step towards building a society that reflects our hopes and not our fears," she asserted.

Hani, the founder of Hani Youth Development and a Youth Representative for the Graca Machel Trust Youth Advisory Group, also founded Plugcityhype and the transformative Bookarazzi Book Club. She aims to foster community healing through the power of literature and is the author of "Healing through Literature." Nosipho Khumalo (Hani) giving her address at the Youth Speak event at the Nelson Mandela Gateway. Picture: Wendy Dondolo A Call to Action: Empowering the Youth The event ignited a conversation about the future, engaging young minds in the ongoing task of nation-building and reconciliation.

Thabo Ndabeni, a former student leader during the Soweto uprising and now Projects Director for the 1976, June 16 Foundation, emphasised the importance of challenging the current generation to strive for greater heights. "We were youngsters who were standing on the shoulders of very powerful people," he said. Thabo Ndabeni giving his address at the Youth Speak event at the Nelson Mandela Gateway. Picture: Wendy Dondolo Mncedisi Siswana, who was an idealistic teenager when he was sent to prison in 1977, also shared his insights.

"It is your turn now to actually begin to challenge us," he encouraged the youth. Siswana, a retired political activist, currently works for the Robben Island Museum as an acting unit manager of ex-political prisoners and prison officer. Mncedisi Siswana giving his address at the Youth Speak event at the Nelson Mandela Gateway. Picture: Wendy Dondolo Nosipho Hani posed a critical question, "As young people, we obviously are the future. But how do we become the future if we are living in pain? And how exactly do we heal that pain if our parents are also living in pain?" Farah Abdurahman, a connector, political communicator, and passionate facilitator working towards a fairer and more just society, added a powerful note: “The people you are waiting for are right here in the room. You are who you are looking for,” she urged the youth to recognise their potential and seize the moment to effect change.