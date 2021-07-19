Remains of alleged looter recovered in Durban building

Durban: The body of a 30-year-old male, alleged to have been a looter, was recovered on Saturday evening in the Westmead area in Pinetown. Kyle can Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said at approximately 11pm on Saturday, they received a call for assistance.

“Reports from the scene indicate that during the recent looting , a truck had rammed a guard house causing the structure to collapse. On closer inspection the business owners believed there to be a body beneath the rubble. van Reenen said they responded together with the SAPS. “A male believed to be approximately 30 years of age was found entrapped beneath the debris and hydraulic rescue tools were used to extricate him. He was declared deceased on arrival.